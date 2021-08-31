BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,854,958 shares.The stock last traded at $62.89 and had previously closed at $64.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.53.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in BHP Group by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

