BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 26,607 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,607 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.48. 532,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,302,031. The company has a market capitalization of $277.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.43.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

