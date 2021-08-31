BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 9,619 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.11% of CMS Energy worth $19,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 49,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,469. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,514 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

