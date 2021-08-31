BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 2,442 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.11% of Steel Dynamics worth $13,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.24. 92,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,902. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

