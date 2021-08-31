BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 28,991 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $19,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 373,347 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.21. 37,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average of $75.37.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

