BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 9,291 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $21,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,204,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.77. The company had a trading volume of 26,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $119.94.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

