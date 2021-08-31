BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,399 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.09% of Avery Dennison worth $14,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.46. 12,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.11. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.06 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

