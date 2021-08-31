BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,477 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $22,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,848,000 after buying an additional 149,386 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 13.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 28.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $58.42. 234,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,280,438. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 68.16%.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

