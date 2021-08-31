BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,635 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $25,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.4% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $7,044,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,820,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,218,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $325.94. 145,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,133. The company has a market capitalization of $343.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

