BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.5% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,354,103,000 after buying an additional 273,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,432,273,000 after purchasing an additional 366,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,491,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,854,829,000 after purchasing an additional 314,995 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.57.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $414.60. The company had a trading volume of 129,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $413.09 and a 200 day moving average of $391.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.