BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $14.03 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,604 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.09% of Masco worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 30.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.71. 51,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,612. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.72.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

