BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $15.41 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,756 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.69. 102,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

