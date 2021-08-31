BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $17.20 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,556 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $17,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE PEG traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.96.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,626. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.