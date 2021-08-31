BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $17.94 Million Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,885 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.21% of TFI International worth $17,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $1,121,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFII traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.21 and a 200 day moving average of $100.07. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFII. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

