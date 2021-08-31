BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $17.94 Million Stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,885 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.21% of TFI International worth $17,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $703,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

TFII stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,932. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

