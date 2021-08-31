BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $20.80 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.14. 53,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.30 and a 200-day moving average of $360.71. Deere & Company has a one year low of $207.77 and a one year high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $116.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.