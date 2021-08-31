BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $26.39 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,065 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,306 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 61.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Adobe by 110.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

ADBE traded down $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $662.84. 95,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $667.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $617.37 and a 200 day moving average of $534.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

