BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $30.71 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,677 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,704 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.2% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $30,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,923. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

