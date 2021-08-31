BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $44.39 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 133,197 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.7% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $44,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,223 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after purchasing an additional 710,318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,226,330. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $247.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

