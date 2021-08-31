BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,944 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 63,885 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,387,000 after buying an additional 1,594,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,311 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,633 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.15. The company had a trading volume of 113,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,338. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

