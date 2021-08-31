BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 292.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 139,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,556. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

