BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,421 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.06% of Hologic worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hologic by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,193,000 after acquiring an additional 145,549 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Hologic by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 54,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,902. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

