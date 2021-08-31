BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.3% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $33,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.15. 49,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,314. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

