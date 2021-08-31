BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 12,365 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.94. The stock had a trading volume of 779,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,736,693. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $145.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.