BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 1,325 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $18,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

The Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,347. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.22 and a 200-day moving average of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

