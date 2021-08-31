BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 17,641 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $47,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $142.20. 292,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,073,229. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $348.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.