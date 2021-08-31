BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 66,934 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 66,934 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.3% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.09. 545,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,519,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average is $79.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

