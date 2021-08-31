BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.12% of Owens Corning worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $63.03 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.09.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

