BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,822 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.08% of Regions Financial worth $15,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.