BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,343,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,488 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,374,041,000 after purchasing an additional 168,757 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 93,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.36. 403,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,885,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $76.17 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $619.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.41.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

