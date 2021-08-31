BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 18,002 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,002 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 492,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,941,186. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $226.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

