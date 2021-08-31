BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 22,276 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,276 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications comprises about 0.9% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.09% of Rogers Communications worth $23,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,063,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,283 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,072 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 9,528.7% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after purchasing an additional 878,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.83.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

