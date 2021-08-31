BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 22,429 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,429 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,517,000 after buying an additional 1,428,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,432,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,612,000 after purchasing an additional 465,330 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,742,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,271,000 after acquiring an additional 235,518 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.31. 321,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,341,375. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.75. The company has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

