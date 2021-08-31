BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 29,424 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 1.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $24,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 74.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.0% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $103.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,063. The company has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.79.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

