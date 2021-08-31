BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 5,371 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,747 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,467 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,406,000 after buying an additional 902,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 749.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 755,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,337,000 after buying an additional 666,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.93. 36,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,830. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $283.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

