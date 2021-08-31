BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 6,078 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises approximately 1.2% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Anthem were worth $32,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Anthem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Anthem by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,780,000 after buying an additional 106,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after acquiring an additional 106,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Anthem stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.65. The stock had a trading volume of 52,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.25.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

