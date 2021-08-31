Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 11,225 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $407,804.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $65,124.16.

On Monday, July 26th, Kevin Lee sold 100 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,600.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $172,247.64.

On Friday, July 16th, Kevin Lee sold 609 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $20,706.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $496,728.10.

On Monday, July 12th, Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 211,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 236.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

