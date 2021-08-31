Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Big Lots worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots by 20.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 80.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.10.

BIG opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

