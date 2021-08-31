Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $74.13

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.13, but opened at $76.70. Bilibili shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 20,165 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.51.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

