Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 5,113 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.93, for a total transaction of $1,456,847.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bill.com stock traded down $7.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $291.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.20 and a 200 day moving average of $171.96.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after acquiring an additional 378,774 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after acquiring an additional 452,052 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after acquiring an additional 392,535 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

