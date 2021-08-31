Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Up 21.8% in August

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the July 29th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Biogen stock opened at $344.42 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

