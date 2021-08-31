BioNTech’s (BNTX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $330.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on BioNTech from $111.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.62.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $11.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.45 and its 200-day moving average is $204.57. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of -1.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,957,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,806,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

