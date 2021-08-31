BioPassport Token Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $11.91 million and approximately $731,059.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

