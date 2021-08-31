Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,980.20

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,980.20 ($52.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,300 ($56.18). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 4,225 ($55.20), with a volume of 11,762 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,980.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,094.26. The stock has a market cap of £220.08 million and a PE ratio of 32.20.

Bioventix Company Profile (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

