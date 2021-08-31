Bitball Treasure Market Capitalization Hits $49.51 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $49.51 million and $651,281.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for $110.01 or 0.00234805 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

