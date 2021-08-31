Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $2.62 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $488.21 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00005366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001016 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00035671 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00026058 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

