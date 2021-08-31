Bitcoin Gold Price Up 5% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $78.02 or 0.00159928 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $362.69 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00308785 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.15 or 0.00170448 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002229 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

