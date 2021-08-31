Bitcoin SV (BSV) Achieves Market Cap of $3.14 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $166.98 or 0.00356950 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.14 billion and approximately $327.70 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,779.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $631.40 or 0.01349743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.30 or 0.00400384 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00034266 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003002 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,830,214 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.