Bitcoin SV (BSV) Achieves Market Cap of $3.40 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $180.76 or 0.00370552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.40 billion and $384.04 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,782.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.54 or 0.01315112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.24 or 0.00320274 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002955 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,827,339 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.