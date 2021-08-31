Bitcoin Zero Trading Down 19.6% Over Last Week (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $27,260.87 and $10.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00064870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00133078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00161063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.27 or 0.07272419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,970.01 or 0.99958546 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.22 or 0.00828314 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.